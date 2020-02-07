Procession brings body of Florida trooper killed in the line of duty to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty traveled to Sarasota Friday morning.
Trooper Joseph Bullock was supposed to be escorted by a small contingent of patrol vehicles from the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner’s Office to the area of Fruitville and Honore Avenue in Sarasota. But by the time the procession arrived, the number of patrol vehicles had increased to dozens.
The escort left around 10am, traveling along Rt-70, to Rt-72, to I-75 and finally ending their journey near Fruitville and Honore shortly after noon.
Trooper Bullock was killed Wednesday near Palm City, which is around 45 minute north of West Palm Beach. The 42-year-old had stopped to help a stranded motorist, 30-year-old Franklin Reed III, when Reed pulled out a gun, shooting and killing him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot Reed, killing him.
Reed’s family expressed condolences to Trooper Bullock’s survivors, but say they do not believe that Reed would have randomly shot someone, arguing Reed had a concealed weapons permit, no criminal record and no history of mental illness. They want to see dash cam video to understand what led to Wednesday’s shootout on I-95 as cars whizzed past.
Trooper Bullock, an Air Force veteran, was a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol and was assigned to Troop L - Fort Pierce for his entire career.
Memorial service arrangements are still being finalized.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.