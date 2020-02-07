Powerful winds force closing of Sunshine Skyway Bridge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The wind has been out of control. It did force the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Outside of emergency vehicles, no vehicles could be spotted on the bridge. Powerful winds shutting down the bridge in both directions around 3 o’clock this afternoon.
Motorists having to find another way to get to where they were going. It didn’t stop the departure of a massive cruise ship seen going under the bridge.
This bridge closes anytime there are sustained winds of at least 40 miles an hour.
“It becomes much more difficult to keep your vehicle within your travel lane and the trucks are certainly being blown around," said Trooper Kenn Watson with Florida Highway Patrol. Based on these facts alone, it is simply the safest thing to do is shut that bridge down when we have sustained 40 mile an hour winds.”
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will reopen once these winds die down. At this time it’s unknown when that will be.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.