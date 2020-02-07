Police: Driver refuses to stop, leads officers on high speed chase through Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say a Sarasota woman led officers on a high speed chase through the city Friday afternoon, refusing to stop and running multiple red lights and stop signs.
Around 1:15pm, police were called about a reckless driver on U.S. 41. An officer responded and says the driver, 43-year-old Jaime Lynn Wakkila, was traveling in the center lane but swerving into other lanes.
The officer attempted to pull her over, but says Wakkila sped off at a high rate of speed until she hit traffic at U.S. 41 and Fruitville.
The officer got out of the patrol vehicle, but when the officer approached her vehicle, Wakkila locked the doors and started shaking her head no. The officer says Wakkila appeared drunk and there was an open bottle of champagne in her vehicle.
After the officer says Wakkila ignored commands to turn off the vehicle and get out of the car, she took off again at a high rate of speed, running multiple red lights and stop signs before officers did a pit maneuver on her vehicle on the 2400 block of Calamonga Lane.
But police say that wasn’t enough to stop her. The officer who began the chase positioned a patrol car nose-to-nose with Wakkila’s vehicle, which is when the officer says Wakkila rammed the patrol vehicle.
Wakkila was removed from her vehicle and at this time is facing charges of fleeing to elude with a disregard of safety, reckless driving and resisting arrest. She was also cited for driving on an expired license.
Wakkila was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.
