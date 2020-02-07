182 lots in North Port being auctioned off by Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Even though development is booming in the North Port area, there are still hundreds of properties that remain vacant, many of which are owned by the county - but not for long.
All across the City of North Port, 182 lots are being put up for sale in an auction. Some are in remote areas that are still not developed, but others are lots in between houses in central neighborhoods.
These lots are owned by the county because people did not pay their taxes. Now they're going to auction. You enter a written bid and if you're the highest bidder, it's yours - there is no minimum bid. Even if your bid is as low as $1, at least in theory if bids stay that low, you get the property.
City of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said, "One thing that's important is that when these homes are sold to someone for whatever amount, is that they will go back on the tax roll. People will be paying taxes and fees on these properties, which ultimately go back to local government."
So what will this money be used for in the future?
"Certainly, at least a portion of these funds, will be used for affordable housing throughout the county, including here in North Port," Taylor said.
Bidding is going on now through March 2. To see the lots available, click here.
