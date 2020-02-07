Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FLORIDA ABORTION-CONSENT
Abortion measure clears another key hurdle in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are moving closer to enacting legislation to require parental consent before a minor can get an abortion. The Senate voted 23-17 along party lines to advance the measure after a passionate debate on the floor Thursday. A similar bill awaits action by the House floor. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the parental consent effort in the GOP-led Legislature. If he signs the legislation into law, Florida would join 26 other states in requiring at least one parent give written permission authorizing a doctor to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.
Ill Cali cartel drug kingpin seeks early prison release
MIAMI (AP) — One of the world's major cocaine kingpins is seeking compassionate early release from a federal prison because of ill health. Cali cartel co-founder Gilberto Rodriguez-Orejuela is asking a Miami federal judge to let him return to his family in Colombia because he suffers from prostate and colon cancer. The 81-year-old Rodriguez-Orejuela has served about half of his 30-year prison sentence under a 2006 plea deal. The judge has not ruled on the request, which is opposed by federal prosecutors. Officials say the Cali cartel smuggled at least $2 billion in cocaine into the U.S. during the 1990s.
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
Georgia man pleads guilty to harvesting queen conchs
PLANTATION KEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ordered a 54-year-old Georgia man to jail for two days for illegally harvesting queen conchs in 2017. Turner Rentz pleaded guilty to 10 counts of harvesting conchs on Wednesday in the Florida Keys. The Marietta, Georgia, man was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, pay court costs and serve a year of probation. He also must take a state-approved marine resources education course. Wildlife officers found the conchs aboard Rentz's boat in 2017 during an inspection. Prosecutors had sought 180 days in jail, saying he showed no remorse.
Trump says U.S. operation killed al-Qaida leader in Yemen
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. has conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen that killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaida leader. Al-Rimi had claimed responsibility for last year's deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, where a Saudi aviation trainee killed three American sailors. Al-Rimi is a founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula. The affiliate has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch for its attempts to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland. Trump says the U.S. and its allies are safer as a result of al-Rimi's death.
Trial date set 6 years after fatal movie theater shooting
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A trial date has been set in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument over cellphone use at a Florida movie theater. It's been six years since 77-year-old Curtis Reeves Jr. was accused of killing Chad Oulson as they waited for a movie to begin inside a Pasco County theater. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder. The trail will begin Oct. 5. Reeves lawyers sought to delay the trail until next January, but the judge said no. The case had been stagnant for years over issues stemming from Florida's stand your ground law.
Charge dropped against teen accused of strangling father
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor dropped the murder charge Thursday against a teenager accused of his father's mysterious strangulation death. The Durham County District Attorney's Office filed a court document dismissing the charge against Alexander Bishop in his father's death in April 2018. Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in dismissing the charge. The father, 60-year-old William Bishop, was found strangled in his home in a wealthy Durham neighborhood with a dog leash nearby. Defense attorney Allyn Sharp says that her client is innocent and is grateful to be able to move on with his life.
Man gets 14 years for DUI crash that killed 2 paramedics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida sentenced a 41-year-old man who crashed into an ambulance and killed two paramedics to 14 years in prison. Genaro De La Cruz Ajqui pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of DUI manslaughter for the 2107 crash in Jupiter. Both paramedics died at the scene. The granted Ajqui credit for the two years he's already served in jail since the crash. The widow of one of the man says she doesn't believe 14 years is enough prison time for a man who killed two people while driving drunk.
Florida trooper dies in shooting; suspect killed by officer
PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95. The agency says the suspect who shot Trooper Joseph Bullock on Wednesday was then fatally shot by a passing police officer. The shootings happened near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach. Authorities say Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him. The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide.
Parkland dad apologizes for State of the Union outburst
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The father of a student killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has apologized for interrupting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. Fred Guttenberg apologized Wednesday on Twitter. He had been escorted from the gallery by security officers Tuesday night after shouting about his slain daughter Jaime. The president had just said gun owners are under siege and he would protect the Second Amendment. Guttenberg tweeted that he let his emotions get the better of him and apologized to his family and friends. His daughter was one of 17 killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.