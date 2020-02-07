First Alert Weather: Yesterdays severe storms are gone and changes are on the way for our weekend weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As the morning storms are continued to be pushed south by a cold front moving past, our skies will clear. Showers come to an end and a northwest wind will draw down drier, less humid air. Sunny afternoon skies will not overcome the cooler air brought in by the winds and our high temperature will top out in the upper 60’s. Wind gust will begin to diminish but still be breezy enough to start the day off with a Small Craft Advisory, Rip Current Advisory, and High Surf Advisory. Clear overnight skies and calmer winds will make tonight a cool one with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40’s.