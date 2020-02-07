First Alert Weather: Manatee County is no longer under a severe weather threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is no longer under a severe weather threat and neither is much of Sarasota County.
The First Alert Weather situation continues tonight through early Friday morning as the Suncoast is under a plethora of weather advisories. A tornado watch is in effect for the Suncoast until 3 a.m. meaning the conditions are favorable for isolated tornadoes.
Tropical storm force wind gusts continue throughout the area. The wind gusts have been clocked up to 55 mph this afternoon in Port Charlotee . The State fair has shut its gates tonight in Hillsborough because of the dangerous winds. The Sunshine Skyway bridge has been closed for several hours and the Greek Glendi in Manatee County had to shut down early due to the winds.
Things will begin to improve by sunrise on Friday but until then expect some rough weather at times. The actual line of strong to severe storms will be moving in after 11 p.m tonight and then continue to move through our area and exit our viewing area by 2 to 3 a.m.
We can expect this line of strong storms to bring some heavy rain at times, occasional lightning, gusty winds and an isolated tornado is not out of the question.
With winds out of the SW at 20-30 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph coming in from the Gulf there will be some minor coastal flooding especially at the time of high tide which is at 9:30 p.m.
The advisories are as follows
High surf, Rip Current, Gale warning, high wind warning, coastal flood advisory and some coastal erosion.
By sunrise on Friday we expect to see the rain gone and clouds begin to clear as winds switch around to the NW. It will still be windy to start the day on Friday with winds 20-30 mph but subsiding to 10-15 by later in the afternoon.
It will be cooler for Friday with a high of only 65 degrees. Friday night it gets cool with a low on Saturday in the mid 40′s. Saturday look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70 which is just a few degrees below average. The winds will be light on Saturday.
Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees and it stays nice through much of the work week next week.
