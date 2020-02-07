Body of fallen trooper traveling to Sarasota, how you can pay your respects

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty will be traveling to Sarasota Friday morning.
Trooper Joseph Bullock will be escorted by a small contingent of patrol vehicles from the St. Lucie County Medical Examiner’s Office in Martin County to the area of Fruitville and Honore Avenue in Sarasota.
The escort will leave between 9-10am, traveling along Rt-70, to Rt-72, to I-75 and finally ending their journey near Fruitville and Honore.
The trip should take around two-and-a-half hours. Those who would like to pay their final respects to Trooper Bullock should plan on being near that intersection between 11:30am-1:30pm.
Trooper Bullock was killed Wednesday near Palm City, which is around 45 minute north of West Palm Beach. He had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled out a gun, shooting and killing him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him.
Trooper Bullock, an Air Force veteran, was a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol and was assigned to Troop L - Fort Pierce for his entire career.
