WATCH LIVE: Ospreys lay egg in tower nest outside ABC7’s studio
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 around 5:30pm, Sara laid an egg in the nest in the tower outside ABC7's studio in downtown Sarasota. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | February 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:28 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very exciting day at ABC7! We have AN EGG!

Sara and Sota, the Suncoast’s most famous ospreys, have been coming to the tower outside of our studio in downtown Sarasota for years. But it’s been three years since they last laid eggs - until today!

Watch the live osprey camera here

Around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Sara laid an egg. You can watch video the egg being laid below:

WATCH: Sara the osprey lays an egg in the nest outside ABC7's studio in downtown Sarasota

When Sara moves, you can see it underneath her - it’s reddish-brown in color.

In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:

Learn About Our ABC7 Tower Cam Osprey Family! | Suncoast View

This may be the first of 2-4 eggs, which typically come along over the course of a month. We’ll have to wait and see! The egg should hatch in around 35-43 days and then the chick will spend 8-10 weeks in the nest.

Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:

A LOOK BACK: Osprey chick hatching outside ABC7's studio on March 25, 2016

ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”

You can watch the live osprey camera here: www.mysuncoast.com/osprey

