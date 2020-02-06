WATCH LIVE: Ospreys lay egg in tower nest outside ABC7’s studio

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very exciting day at ABC7! We have AN EGG!
Sara and Sota, the Suncoast’s most famous ospreys, have been coming to the tower outside of our studio in downtown Sarasota for years. But it’s been three years since they last laid eggs - until today!
Around 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Sara laid an egg. You can watch video the egg being laid below:
When Sara moves, you can see it underneath her - it’s reddish-brown in color.
In the video below, you can learn more about our famous ospreys:
This may be the first of 2-4 eggs, which typically come along over the course of a month. We’ll have to wait and see! The egg should hatch in around 35-43 days and then the chick will spend 8-10 weeks in the nest.
Sara and Sota last laid eggs in the nest on February 18, 2016, when two eggs were laid. Only one ended up hatching on March 25, 2016. You can watch that video below:
ABC7 held a naming contest for the chick and viewers decided on “Sunny.”
You can watch the live osprey camera here: www.mysuncoast.com/osprey
