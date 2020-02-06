Voter registration deadline approaching for Florida’s presidential preference primary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you’d like to vote in Florida’s presidential preference primary, the registration deadline is quickly approaching.
Voters in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties need to be registered by February 18th in order to vote in the presidential preference primary on March 17th.
Florida is a closed primary state, meaning to vote in the primary election you must be registered as either a Democrat or a Republican.
“In this presidential preference primary, there are 16 Democratic candidates that will be on the ballot and four Republican candidates. But only registered Democratic voters will receive a Democratic ballot and have the opportunity to vote for those Democratic candidates or only Republican voters will receive a Republican ballot and have an opportunity to vote for those Republican candidates,” said Ron Turner, who is the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.
Even if a person is registered to vote, if they recently changed their name, address, or signature, they will have to re-register.
