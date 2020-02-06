Victim seriously injured in battery near Publix in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a battery in Sarasota.
It happened around midnight near the Publix on Bay Street and U.S. 41. Police have not said what led to the incident, but noted that the public is not in any danger.
The victim, who remains at the hospital, has not been identified and police say they are still looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6836.
