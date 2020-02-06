Severe storms and an isolated tornado possible for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strongest cold front in terms of severe weather potential this season will be moving into the Suncoast late Thursday into early Friday morning. There is a slight risk that a couple of the storms could turn severe with wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is even a small chance we could see an isolated tornado as well through the event.
Conditions are becoming more favorable for some strong to severe storms over the Suncoast late Thursday and early Friday morning due to a strong cold front, a strong low level jet stream and warm moist air. These factors will come together for us from about 11 p.m Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday.
Even out ahead of the actual front we will see very windy weather. Winds will be switching to the SW at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph during afternoon on Thursday. A gale warning is in effect from 20 miles offshore to 60 miles offshore with winds expected to exceed 50 mph.
Look for the possibility of some sea fog as well near the coast throughout the day.
Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with some breaks in the clouds at times. Temperatures will warm into the low 80′s for most and upper 70′s near the beaches.
The rain chance during the day is only at 20% for a late day shower or two. Winds out of the S/SW at 20-25 mph through the day.
Thursday night clouds increasing along with the wind. The rain chance goes up to 90% for the Suncoast overnight. As to the amount of rainfall expect about a 1/2 inch for most everyone with up to an 1″ in some isolated areas.
Most of the storms will be gone by daylight on Friday with temperatures in the low 60′s to start the day and won’t warm up much through the day. The expected high on Friday will only reach into the mid 60′s for most everyone. With a NW at 20 mph it will make it feel cooler as well.
Friday night clear and cooler with a low in the mid to upper 40′s on Saturday morning. Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and a high near 70 degrees. This is good news for the Bradenton Area River Regatta taking place along the Manatee river on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and a high around 78 degrees.
