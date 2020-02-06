Manatee County man facing charges over homemade explosives, more explosive material found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon in Manatee County is now facing charges over homemade explosives deputies say they found in his home on the 2500 block of 32nd Avenue East.
Around 1:45pm on Tuesday, January 28, deputies were called to 52-year-old James Hoskins Jr.'s home after the sheriff’s office says he made threats about his roommate to an employee at a substance abuse and mental health facility.
Deputies spoke with Hoskins, who say he admitted having materials necessary to make small rocket motors in the home and allowed them to view his self-proclaimed powder room.
HAZ-MAT and the bomb squad were called in to deal with the chemicals, which included 2-3 pounds of TATP, an organic peroxide and highly sensitive homemade explosive. A device was also located that was later detonated at a local gun range. Video of the detonation is below:
Deputies say Hoskins told them he bought all of the materials online to make the TATP and understood how dangerous it was. In addition to writing a statement of apology, deputies say Hoskins also told them though he had made threatening statements about his roommate, he never intended to harm anyone.
On Wednesday, February 5, deputies executed a search warrant at Hoskins’ home, seizing two computers and additional explosive materials.
Hoskins, a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning or making explosives, has been in protective custody since his arrest last week. He has now been charged with Possession of Explosives with Intent to Cause Harm to Life, Limb, or Property and Possession of a Destructive Device.
