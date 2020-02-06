Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has avoided the death penalty for his role in the shooting deaths of three people in 2016. The Ledger reports 29-year-old Jamaal Smith was sentenced Tuesday to mandatory life in prison. He was convicted of first-degree murder last week. Prosecutors say one of the shooting victims had been buying drugs from Smith and other men in Miami. Smith and two other people broke into a home in 2016 and carried out the fatal shooting. Smith apologized to the families of the victims in court. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Smith but the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.