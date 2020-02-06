IRadimed: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) _ IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 30 cents per share.
The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $9.6 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $38.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 19 cents to 21 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 million to $10.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.
IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to 92 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $46.3 million to $47.1 million.
IRadimed shares have increased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 8% in the last 12 months.
