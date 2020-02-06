Grace Community Church building 43,000 square foot facility in Lakewood Ranch

“I would never imagine that I would be a pastor of a church this size," said Bennett. "I remember I came out a couple of Sundays ago with my dad and we were walking around the facility and my dad was like this is incredible and I’m like you know dad what’s awesome is that long after my lifetime there will be a church here in Lakewood Ranch in the corporate park and there’s just something about a legacy, so it really is an awesome feeling to be a part of this.”