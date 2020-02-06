First Alert Weather: Multiple hazardous weather advisories and warnings for today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds have already picked up on the Suncoast this morning with some gusts to near 30mph. This afternoon and evening the gusts should approach or exceed 40mph. These winds will remain elevated even before the thunderstorms arrive between midnight, or a bit earlier, and exit after 2 AM Friday. As the thunderstorms move past there will also be a risk for severe thunderstorms with gusts higher than 58mph. Be sure to have your first alert weather app installed and active on your phone. You should also register with your county for phone alerts. Even if the slight risk of severe weather does not materialize the storms will have heavy downpours and multiple lightning strikes. The wind-water interaction will bring hazardous boating conditions and even larger boats should remain in port. The is a GALE WARNING, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, HIGH SURF ADVISORY, WIND ADVISORY all in effect today and tonight.