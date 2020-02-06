Bicyclist seriously injured after troopers say driver runs red light

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday.
Trooper Ken Watson tells ABC7 around 1pm at U.S. 301 and Whitfield, a 2017 Chevy driven by 27-year-old Shawna Poindexter ran a red light, hitting a vehicle turning left onto 301.
Poindexter’s vehicle veered away, striking a bicyclist before hitting two stopped vehicles in the right hand turn lane to head south on 301.
None of the drivers of the vehicles were injured, but the bicyclist, 24-year-old Peter Stillwell, suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to the hospital, where he currently remains.
The crash remains under investigation. At this time, Poindexter has been cited for running a red light.
