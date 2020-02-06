Arson possible in fire that destroyed the Farmers Inn in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An arson dog noted the presence of some type of fuel while the State Fire Marshal investigates the blaze that destroyed the Farmers Inn in Bradenton.
The fire broke out at the nearly 50-year old building along State Road 64 late Sunday night during the Super Bowl. East Manatee Fire Rescue, which responded, says it is possible the fire was related to arson, but the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate and there are currently no suspects.
For the past two years, the building was being used for storage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.