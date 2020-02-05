26-year-old Bradenton man sentenced to three terms of life of in prison

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Bradenton man has been sentenced to three terms of life in prison after being one of three suspects found guilty of four murders and several other charges related to drugs and firearms.
Jordan Rodriguez was found guilty along with Alfonzo Churchwell, 32, and Andrew “Nico” Thompson were found guilty on November 5th on charges of racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses, and four murders after a 20-count superseding indictment that took place in July 2019.
Churchwell and Thompson were sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison in January.
These men were three of seven people who were charged in the July indictment. The other four individuals pleaded guilty to a variety of charges before going to trial.
Rodriguez, Thompson and Churchwell were all accused of committing at least one murder. Police say that there is evidence in the case showed that the three men were involved in a volatile and deadly rivalry with others in the Oneco community in Bradenton.
Police say that Rodriguez, Thompson and Churchwell worked together to traffic in controlled substances and to control and protect their drug business with violence and murder.
