Warm weather then strong to severe storms possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be picking up from the south and southwest late Wednesday in advance of a strong storm system. These winds will get even stronger on Thursday with gusts up to 25-30 mph out ahead of the actual cold front set to move through the Suncoast.
These warm moist winds will boost temperatures well above average for the next 48 hours with highs near 80 both Wednesday and Thursday. They will also aid in a greater instability in the atmosphere prior to the arrival of the line of storms expected late Thursday and early Friday morning.
Since we will see considerable sheer and an unstable atmosphere the Storm Prediction Center has put our entire viewing area under a slight risk for severe storms mainly early Friday morning say from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. The risk is small but would not be surprised to see one or two of the cells turn severe with gusty winds up to 60 mph.
The risk for an isolated tornado is small but with the changing direction with height during the passage of the cold front a small short lived tornado is possible.
Since the line of storms is projected to move through our area during the time most of us are sleeping it is a good reminder to make sure the WWSB First Alert Weather app is on alert before you turn out the lights Thursday night. If you have our free weather app you will be alerted to any significant severe weather in your neighborhood with a loud tone.
The forecast for Wednesday is calling for some clouds at times but they will be the high variety which will still allow the sun to peer through. No rain expected for Wednesday with a high around 80.
Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies at times with a low to start the day in the upper 60′s which is way above the average of 53 degrees. The high will once again be near 80 degrees with very breezy conditions throughout the day. A small craft advisory will be in effect for area waters. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-20 with gust up to 30 mph later in the day.
By sunrise on Friday most of the rain should be to our south as winds will switch around to the NW and bring in some cooler weather for the day with a high on 65 degrees.
Saturday we start off with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s it will be cool but with partly cloudy skies we can expect highs near 70 by the afternoon. For the fireworks on the Manatee river the weather should be nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60′s at that time.
Sunday we start off in the mid to upper 50′s under partly cloudy skies and warm to the mid 70′s by the afternoon.
