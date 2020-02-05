SMH and Cigna Health part ways affecting thousands of people after a year of contract negotiations

We value our insurance partners and work diligently to maintain agreements with more than two dozen providers in this region. Every few years, we collaboratively review and update those agreements. We have given Cigna ample time to work with us on a new contract - and several extensions - but the insurer refuses to agree to standard provisions that are necessary to protect patients and the health system from unfair claims denials and coverage decisions impacting patients’ ability to access care. These basic protections are included in our contracts with other major insurance partners.