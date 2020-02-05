Sarasota County School Board approves sexual harassment settlement for Cheraina Bonner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A victory tonight for Cheraina Bonner with her sexual harassment case. The Sarasota County School Board approving a settlement.
The total settlement for Bonner is around $400,000 with more than $300,000 going to her and $75,000 going to her attorney Sara Blackwell.
The Sarasota County School Board not discussing the settlement tonight but voting in favor of it on their consent agenda.
Bonner says she was sexually harassed by her boss Jeff Maultsby, who was the assistant superintendent. Maultsby stepped down as did superintendent Todd Bowden after he was accused of not properly handling the sexual harassment allegations.
Bonner is accepting of this settlement.
“What I’m looking for now is some closure, hopefully no more harassing everything will stop,” said Bonner. “I can go back to being a normal employee, trying to live a somewhat normal life and begin healing.”
“I don’t think there’s anything that can erase what happened to her and there’s no monetary value you can put and what occurred to her and what she’s still going through,” said Blackwell.
The Sarasota County School Board is also hopeful that this settlement will now bring closure with this sexual harassment case.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.