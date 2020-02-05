Police: 10-year-old boy injured with pellet rifle following target practice in a Sarasota neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department says they are investigating an incident that occurred in a Sarasota neighborhood after a 10-year-old boy was injured by a pellet rifle on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place in the 1700 block of Bethune Court around 5:30 p.m. and the boy was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Police say that while at the hospital, doctors found a small projectile in the boy’s back and due to nature of the injuries he was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police say that they have determined through their investigation the pellet rifle was being used for target practice and witnesses believe that he was from a ricochet from the pellet rifle accidentally.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 9410366-TIPS or online at their website.
