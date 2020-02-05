Police: Man fatally stabbed father in Florida parking garage

February 5, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:18 AM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WWSB) - Investigators say a 26-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his father in a Boca Raton parking garage.

The incident happened early Monday. Boca Raton police said in an arrest report that officers were called to the garage after a man’s body was found.

As they were investigating, police officers in nearby Delray Beach pulled over a driver who was covered in blood.

Jared Noiman told police he’d been involved in a domestic incident in Boca Raton. Surveillance video from the garage led police to arrest him as a suspect in his father’s death.

