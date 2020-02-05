Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warning community about phone scam

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to watch out for a phone scam.
If you receive a call from someone saying they are a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy, or they claim there is a warrant for your arrest, and you must pay a thousand dollars, it’s a scam.
Law enforcement says several citizens reported receiving this call recently.
The Sheriff’s Office says they will never call to say deputies are coming to arrest you or ask for payment over the phone.
