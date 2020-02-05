Man charged with breaking into nursing home, killing patient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is facing charges that he broke into a Florida nursing home and suffocated a 95-year-old patient.
Records show that 47-year-old William Hawkins is being held on first-degree murder charges for the Jan. 5 slaying of Robert Morell.
Port St. Lucie police say broke into the nursing home and suffocated Morell with a pillow. They say Hawkins had been involved with Morell’s girlfriend.
Police say she had no part in the slaying and had warned the home that Hawkins might attack Morell.
Hawkins allegedly told detectives that killing Morell was a long-time goal and compared it to climbing Mount Everest.
