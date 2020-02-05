LECOM set to present sixth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - LECOM will be presenting the sixth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta this Saturday.
This is an all-day free event for anyone who would like to attend and it is expected to attract more than 100,000 people and tourists to Manatee County for the festivities.
“Have some fun, enjoy yourself," Wayne Poston, Mayor of Bradenton said. "All family friendly bring your kids. It will be a good thing. Everything from the boat races to the run from Palmetto and back.”
The Green Bridge which connects Bradenton and Palmetto will be closed during the race.
Woman’s World Fly Boarding Champion, Kristen Smoyer, says that performing at the Bradenton Regatta is something that she looks forward to every year.
“I travel all around the world doing shows," Smoyer said. “This is the only event that I do that I bring my son to. So I’m really excited to have them here be part of the event. Go check out all the cool things to do just have a bus out there In the water.”
12 Formula powerboats will be featured in the Regatta and Fred Durr says that he will be driving his Formula 1 tunnel boat that goes up to 135 miles per hour. He says that he has raced in the Regatta every year and says he might take home the win. “There’s a lot of brand new boats, very experienced drivers,” Durr said. “This could be my first win.”
This year, the Regatta will be featuring a new boat at the race, the Jersey Speed Skiff boat and Speed Boat League president, Sam Winer, believes that this new class will be like something that has never been seen at the Regatta before. “You’re really in for a treat to see this class,” Winer said.
Mike Burturla, a Jersey Speed Skiff boat driver, says diving the boat is like riding a bucking horse at 100 miles per hour. “Adrenaline, it’s like if you feel fear you’re in big trouble," Burturla said.
The sixth annual Regatta is expected to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.