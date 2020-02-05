Kforce: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.2 million.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 66 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $336.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $339.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $130.9 million, or $5.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $333 million to $339 million.
Kforce shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.
