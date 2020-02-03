First Alert Weather: Strong storms move into the Suncoast tomorrow night

As we get close to storm time we are beginning to be able to use the short-range, high-resolution computer models which handle these type of systems with more precision. It appears that the line of storms will move into the Suncoast between 1 AM and 4 AM, leaving most of Thursday cloudy and windy but rain-free. Expect hazardous boating conditions tomorrow and higher than normal tides with, perhaps, some minor coastal flooding in low areas along coastal Manatee in the evening. As the line of storms approaches we will have a risk of severe storms with strong wind gust and lots of lightning possible. One half to one and a half rainfall amounts will be possible in a short period of time, which could lead to poor driving conditions. There is a small risk of brief tornados but a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected. However, wind gusts could max out in non-thunderstom areas at 35 to 45 mph.