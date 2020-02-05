Deputies arrest man for allegedly calling 911 and reporting crimes that didn’t happen multiple times

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly for calling 911 and reporting false crimes multiple times before hanging up the phone.
Deputies say that on Monday and Tuesday, Eduardo Olivaras called 911 a total of 15 times using the same phone number and would immediately disconnect.
According to reports, numerous times Olivaras called and said that that unknown people were breaking into his house in the 1100 block of 42nd Terrace East in Bradenton, looking into vehicles, circling his neighborhood and using a ladder to look into his window. All of those claims were false.
Deputies say that there are four cameras on the house in which he was residing and they all function the way that they are supposed to and none of the things that Olivaras was claiming showed up on the cameras.
Deputies say that Olivaras denied showing them any video and his grandmother told them that none of the things he stated had occurred. Reports say that deputies warned Olivaras three times about improperly using 911 and how it could lead to an arrest.
Deputies say that the final four times he called they sitting outside of his car in a patrol vehicle. According to deputies, the last phone call that he made was about a suspicious vehicle, a silver SUV, that was driving around his neighborhood.
According to reports, there was not a suspicious vehicle in the area and Olivaras was placed under arrest and transported to the Manatee County Jail where he remains.
Deputies say that all of his calls were recorded and placed into MCSO property and evidence.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.