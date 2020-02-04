Warmer weather on the way then another cold from moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure slipping off to the east of Florida we will see our winds switch around to the SE over the upcoming days. This will bring in much warmer air our way with highs near 80 on both Wednesday and Thursday.
A storm system will sweep a cold front our way late Thursday and early Friday morning. This front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms our way some of the storms could be strong.
Most of the rain will come to an end by late Friday morning and then some clearing in the afternoon can be expected. Temperatures behind the front will not be all that cold. In fact we will get back to more normal conditions on Saturday with lows in the low 50′s to start the day and warm into the low 70′s to finish it.
On Tuesday expect mostly fair skies with temperatures in the low 50′s and then warming into the low 70′s near the coast and mid 70′s inland.
Wednesday expect temperatures to climb into the upper 70′s to low 80′s after starting out in the low 60′s. We will see a few more clouds around in advance of the next storm system. Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.
Thursday look for variable cloudiness with a 20% chance for a shower or two with a high of 81 degrees. Thursday night clouds increase and so does the rain chance to 90% overnight. Some of the storms could be strong in the early morning of Friday.
Clouds will remain on Friday morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Winds will switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph and bring in some slightly cooler weather for Saturday but not cold.
Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50′s which is typical for this time of year followed by highs in the low 70′s by the afternoon.
Sunday looks beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs around 75.
