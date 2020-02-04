Save Our Y at risk closing down Sarasota locations again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -PKG
“We’re here to stay, we’re going to make it."
The two Save Our Y locations are racing against the clock once again.
The Save Our Y Sarasota locations used to be the YMCAs.
Last year the now, Save Our Y then YMCA, was faced with shutting down the Frank Berlin location on Euclid Avenue and the Evalyn Sadlier Jones on Potter Park Drive.
Now they face the same problem again.
The Safe Children Coalition rejected the board members’ proposal for a 3-month extension, they now need to raise $1.6 million dollars by March 31st.
“Safe children’s coalition presents an opportunity for a request to get an extension to purchase and sale option. They Evaluated and even though they didn’t have a formal board meeting they did an informal poll and said fundamentally they cannot go beyond those dates.” said Charlie Campbell who sits on the Save Our Y board.
Members tell say the possibility of the Y closing is just heartbreaking.
“I would be very very upset if they closed. It’s also a place being with other people. I have friends and then and women who come to the Y they are just wonderful.” says Jane Zeff.
Betty Kleinow says the Evalyn Sadlier Jones location has been her "Y" for the past 10 years and couldn’t imagine if it was gone
“I would have to go somewhere else. This is the most convenient, I live within 2 miles from here. All of the instructors here are absolutely so good.” said Kleinow.
On top of the March deadline, the Save Our Y needs to make an earnest payment of $500,000 by February 19th
“anything we need to do to save this Y is what need to so we can buy it."
If you would like to find out how you can help, you can click here.
