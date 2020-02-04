Satellite caucuses allow Iowa residents in Florida to participate in Monday’s caucus

ST. PETE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was feeling a lot like Iowa on parts of the Suncoast today. Locations worldwide including four in Florida holding satellite caucuses.
This gave voters from Iowa who are here on the Suncoast a chance to have their voices heard in Monday’s caucus.
There are more than 90 satellite caucuses worldwide and four right here in Florida including St. Pete, the Unitarian Universalist Church in Charlotte County and locations in Gulf Breeze and Miramar Beach.
In the past, Iowans would have to travel back to their state to participate. Caucuses outside of Iowa are done pretty much the same as the ones in their state.
“I’ve had so many people like friends and family reach out to me today and be like good luck, have so much fun I’m so proud that you’re representing our state from down there and not afraid to support who you want,” said one caucus voter in St. Pete.
“I think we should strive to expand participation as much as we can, so they’ve figured out a way to allow those Iowa registered residents to participate in caucuses around the world,” said Frank Alcock, a New College professor and ABC 7 Political Contributor.
The primary for both Democrats and Republicans in Florida is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.