Sarasota county not completing vaping ordinance, federal law established

Vaping and electronic cigarettes have been a topic of conversation.
The Centers for Disease and Control estimates more than two dozen vaping related deaths.
The conversation has pushed county officials to do more to limit the access to the younger generations.
In the midst of Sarasota County commissioners planning and drafting a vaping ordinance the federal government made it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase the products.
“Moving the age up from a federal [level] that surprised me, I didn’t think that would happen that quickly. I thought the state potentially but then when the state began backing off of that that’s when local government said we gotta do something,” said Sarasota county commissioner Charles Hines.
Since the federal government stepped in on the matter, county commissioners will not be completing the vaping ordinance since Federal law trumps state and local.