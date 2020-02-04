Royal Caribbean: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $273.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.42 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.88 billion, or $8.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.95 billion.
Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.70 per share.
Royal Caribbean shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
