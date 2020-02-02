First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Suncoast under a slight risk for severe weather for Thursday night into early Friday morning. Until then, we will have several very nice days with increasing cloud cover, warmer days and rain-free skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70′s today, upper 70′s tomorrow and hit 80 by Thursday. There will be increases in cloud cover each day and Thursday will become overcast. A line of strong to severe storms will set up and begin to move into the Florida panhandle by early Thursday morning. Strong gusty winds and possible brief tornados will be the main threat from this squall line.