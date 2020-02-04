County commissioners looking to add more resources for the homeless in south Sarasota County

Sarasota County commissioners say more needs to be done to provide resources for the homeless in the southern part of the county.
The Sarasota County Homeless Outreach Team was launched to help educate and show the hundreds of homeless people in the the community about the resources available to them.
Commissioner Charles Hines says the issue is that even if there’s a place for the homeless to stay it’s in the northern part of the county.
Hines says in areas like North Port and Venice there isn’t a facility currently where they can provide a bed for a person in need. He wants to change that.
“The goal would be to bring them in, feed them, clothe them, get to know them... create that trust factor and then potentially move them into more permanent type housing," said Hines.
He says he wants to work with the cities in south county to provide the best resources available similar to what they do in the City of Sarasota.
County commissioners approved to have further discussion on the matter in the coming weeks.