Bradenton dad accused of leaving toddler in car during Super Bowl

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton father is facing charges after the sheriff’s office says he left his son in the car at a bar during the Super Bowl.
Around 11:15pm on Super Bowl Sunday, deputies were called to a bar on Manatee Avenue West where a caller had seen a child in a car parked near the bar's back door. Deputies say when they arrived, they found a toddler in a thin long-sleeve hoodie and pajama bottoms standing on the rear seat of a white sedan that had its windows cracked.
Deputies say the vehicle was not running and condensation had begun to form on it. Inside on the front passenger floorboards was an unopened bottle of vodka and in the front center console was a cup filled with vodka and coke.
Within two minutes of their arrival, deputies say 40-year-old Angel Jimenez exited the bar carrying a red pool cue and told deputies that the boy's mother had just dropped him off five minutes prior. He told deputies he had been at the bar watching the Super Bowl and was preparing to leave after his son had been dropped off and had just gone back inside to get his girlfriend.
But deputies say Jimenez's story did not add up. They could not find Jimenez's girlfriend in the bar and no one inside matched her description. Deputies say bar patrons told them they had seen a toddler within the bar itself. Management told deputies that they do no allow vehicle in the rear of the bar, though Jimenez told deputies he "always parks" in the back.
Deputies say while on scene, a man who identified himself Jimenez's roommate arrived with a car seat for the toddler and told them that Jimenez had called him some time after halftime to come with a car seat so he could transport the child safely. The Super Bowl ended around 10:30pm.
Jimenez was arrested and charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm.
