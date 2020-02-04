Bradenton Area River Regatta starts this weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
“You gotta regatta!”
This Saturday, the 6th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta will be kicking off.
The regatta attracts more than 100,000 people and tourists to Manatee County.
It’s an all-day free event that’s for the whole family!
“Have some fun, enjoy yourself. All family friendly bring your kids. It will be a good thing. Everything from the boat races to the run from Palmetto and back.” says the city Mayor of Bradenton, Wayne Poston.
The Green Bridge, that connects Bradenton to Palmetto, will be closed so everyone can get a great view of the race.
Woman’s World Champion in fly boarding Kristen Smoyer, says performing at the Bradenton Regatta is what she looks forward to every year.
“I travel all around the world doing shows. This is the only event that I do that I bring my son to. So I’m really excited to have them here be part of the event. Go check out all the cool things to do just have a bus out there In the water." says Smoyer.
Featured in the regatta are 12 Formula powerboats
On Saturday, Fred Durr will be driving his Formula 1 tunnel boat it goes up to 135 mph.
Durr has raced Bradenton Regatta every year and says he might take home the win
“There’s a lot of brand new boats, very experienced drivers. This could be my first win.” said Durr.
This year the regatta will be featuring a new boat at the race.
“We have a new class this year which you’ve never seen before. You’re really in for a treat to see this class. It’s called Jersey’s Speed Skiffs.” says Sam Winer, who is the Speed Boat League President
Jersey Speed Skiff boat driver Mike Buturla says diving the boat is like riding a bucking horse at 100 miles per hour.
“Adrenaline. It’s like if you feel fear you’re in big trouble.” says Burtula.
This year is the Regatta Bridge Run at 5:30 am on the green bridge but
The Bradenton Area River Regatta kicks off at 10 am on Saturday, February 8th.
