VIDEO: Sheriff’s office helicopter helps rescues kayaker left stranded in Everglades

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office in Collier County took to the air to help units in the water rescue a kayaker who had been left stranded in the Everglades.
It happened Monday and the sheriff’s office did not release details about how the man came to be in the water, but in the video you can see him using his life vest to stay afloat when the helicopter spots him.
Deputies aboard the helicopter directed units in the water to the kayaker. The man, who was covered in muddy water after he was pulled onto a boat by deputies, may have been suffering from hypothermia.
