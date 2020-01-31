Sunny, Clear Start To Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Like singer/songwriter Paul Davis said in 1982; “It’s Gonna Be A Cool Night.” True. With clear days like Sunday you get cool nights like the evening, overnight, going into Monday. We are forecasting a 46 degree low in our viewing area. Things that absorb heat like buildings, the terrian, inanimate objects release stored up heat, and without cloud cover nothing insulates the earth below. We will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Our strong breezes will subside, and calm will prevail. Even our marine forecast is calling for smooth inland, and bay, waterways. Seas at 2 feet, and a much decreased winds of 5 knots coming from the southeast.
A clear Monday, really sunny, will be enjoyable to all except those going to school, or work. A forecasted high of 69 degrees, and a gentle breeze. Cloud cover will increase Monday evening giving a prelude to a mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds, increased moisture in the atmosphere thusly sets up shower activity Thursday and Friday. Thursday we likely experience thunderstorms as well. On the flip side our daily high temperatures will hit the mid, and upper 70′s.
As we see it now next weekend looks good. Mostly sunny skies with Sunday warmer than Saturday.
