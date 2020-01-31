Sunny, Clear Start To Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Like singer/songwriter Paul Davis said in 1982; “It’s Gonna Be A Cool Night.” True. With clear days like Sunday you get cool nights like the evening, overnight, going into Monday. We are forecasting a 46 degree low in our viewing area. Things that absorb heat like buildings, the terrian, inanimate objects release stored up heat, and without cloud cover nothing insulates the earth below. We will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Our strong breezes will subside, and calm will prevail. Even our marine forecast is calling for smooth inland, and bay, waterways. Seas at 2 feet, and a much decreased winds of 5 knots coming from the southeast.