Sarasota City Commission to vote on opposing proposed fish farms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fight against a proposed fish farm continues. On Monday night, City of Sarasota officials will voice their concerns regarding this issue as an out-of-state company is pushing to open these fish farms about 45 miles off the coast of Sarasota.
“It’s adding much more pressure,” said City Manager Tom Barwin.
Many on the Suncoast calling it a nightmare. The proposed fish farm off the coast of Sarasota is currently a hot topic among some environmentalists and residents.
“As we all know the community of the gulf coast devastated by red tide just a couple of years ago, those damages almost amounted to $100 million and this proposal seems to at least threaten to aggravate the situation,” said Barwin.
They hope to join forces with dozens of Suncoast residents who are fighting to end this. During Monday’s city commission meeting, Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch will read a letter she drafted telling the EPA that the city as a whole opposes this plan.
It states in part:
“The nitrogen waste generated from feces of the fish in a confined system in the warm Gulf waters, in addition to the 27,268 pounds of feed needed per month, will impact our ever fragile Gulf ecosystem.”
“The City supports the pursuit of aguaculture, where it makes sense as a way to minimize the dependence on imported seafood, yet we object to the experimental nature of this project based on the facts provided.”
“The city really wants to really watch what’s happening in terms of the gulf,” said Barwin.
This plan would build a mesh, chain-link pen to raise about 20-thousand marine fish that would be used for to people to eat.
“It’s nutrient pollution and there other problems too, fish farms use pharmaceuticals,” said Cris Costello, Organizing Manager for the Sierra Club.
Meanwhile, some experts say this project can be positive to the fishing industry.
“We have a real challenge, we have over 90% of our seafood that’s currently imported ,and over half of them is farmed,” said Kevan Main, an aquaculture expert with Mote, was here representing herself during the public hearing.
