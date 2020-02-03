Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SUPER BOWL
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
Big play: Hill gets behind D and triggers a KC comeback
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
Waiting for tonight: J. Lo, Shakira discuss Super Bowl gig
MIAMI (AP) — It’s close to stage time and Jennifer Lopez is readying her big performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before she hits the stage, Lopez said she hopes her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspires and unites people. Lopez and Shakira will blaze the stage Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The singer from the Bronx said she is proud to see two Latin hitmakers headline on such a global stage.
Confusion over what data schools can provide for 2020 Census
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau this week starts its process of counting students living in college-run housing, but there's confusion over what information university officials can share with the agency. After saying two weeks ago that universities __ if asked __ can't provide demographic information about those students for the 2020 Census, the U.S. Department of Education now says schools are able to. That is, provided the data are stripped of anything that could identify the student. The Department of Education late last week revised a memo it had sent out last month to universities about how students living in college housing should be counted.
Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL
MIAMI (AP) — One play. Five yards. A flag that wasn't thrown. Seven years ago at the Super Bowl, that was all that separated the San Francisco 49ers from a world championship. The San Francisco quarterback that day was Colin Kaepernick. Things have never been the same since, either for him or for the NFL. The 49ers made it back to the Super Bowl this week without Kaepernick. Still, the quarterback has brought the league to a point of reckoning. He has forced it to deal with social issues that long went ignored. The NFL is devoting millions of dollars to community programs. But the irony is that while the league is addressing Kapernick's call for social justice, Kaepernick himself still cannot get work in the league.
3 family members die in Florida hit and run; driver sought
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement is searching for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and plowed into a car, killing a Clearwater couple and their teenage son. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Saturday in Palm Harbor, north of St. Petersburg. A 2010 Nissan Versa containing Bruce and Lisa Johnson and their 18-year-old son, Glenworth, turned left onto a road and was struck from behind by a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that had run the light. The Johnsons died at the scene. None wore seat belts. The Buick's driver and passenger ran from the scene, leaving it behind.
Contractor charged after customer's body found in landfill
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill. Authorities say the body of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin was found last week in a Folkston, Georgia, landfill. She disappeared in October after demanding a refund from 45-year-old Corey Binderim, who had not finished the job she hired him for. Investigators say they received information that led them to the landfall and a search began two weeks ago. Up to 90 searchers participated and more 7,300 tons of trash was moved before Mauldin's body was found. An autopsy is pending.
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving one other person wounded. Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the Victory City Church. They said a 15-year-old boy and 47-year-old Royce Freeman died at the scene. A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile believed to have also been wounded was actually hurt in a shooting elsewhere. Police said at least 13 rounds were fired. No arrests have been made. Police and the church's pastor say the shooting didn't take place on church grounds.
Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
MIAMI (AP) — Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago. Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday. The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: “I better hear no lip syncing tomorrow!” Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at Sunday's Super Bowl. Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: “I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira.”
The Latest: Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Chiefs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl. On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs. He added that they “represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well.” The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri, where they play their games. The president’s tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”