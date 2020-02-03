Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory and deliver the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 50 years. The 24-year-old Mahomes was selected the game's MVP after bouncing back from being intercepted on two straight possessions and seeing the Chiefs' title hopes appear in serious jeopardy. Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards and the two scores, and also had a 1-yard touchdown run against the 49ers.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Andy Reid wasn't about to let this Super Bowl slip away, like he did in Philadelphia. Not with the brilliant Patrick Mahomes under center and not after working 21 years to get it right. He's a Super Bowl winner, validating his career and giving Kansas City its first title in half a century. His players rave about his work ethic but mostly they love him because he allows them to be themselves.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening. Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on. The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about. After being peppered all week by reporters seeking to rehash that blown 28-3 lead to New England three years ago when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan's first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach ended in another late-game meltdown. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to blow a 10-point lead in the second half when they blew a 20-10 advantage and lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The stage was set for Jimmy Garoppolo to lead the type of Super Bowl winning drive that he watched his mentor Tom Brady do in two previous title games. Garoppolo had the ball in his hands and a chance for a game-winning drive but he missed a deep throw and came up short at the end in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had struggled all night to pick up their fizzling offense, and fans who had watched their defense let them down for years looked as if they were going to rue its performance once more on the game's biggest stage. That's when new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense penned a different ending to the script. The Chiefs forced the San Francisco 49ers into a pair of punts in the fourth quarter, when they were facing a double-digit deficit for the third straight game, and that gave Patrick Mahomes and Co. a chance to rally for a 31-20 victory — the first championship for the long-suffering franchise in 50 years.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Damien Williams scored two touchdowns in the final 2:44 to help the Chiefs rally past the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. Williams finished with 104 yards rushing on 17 carries, and added 29 yards on four receptions. The performance came in the stadium of Miami Dolphins, his team in his first four NFL seasons before they decided not to re-sign him. Williams then joined the Chiefs in 2018 and was a big factor in this year's postseason run to the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1970. He scored six touchdowns in three games.