First Alert Weather: Next storm comes Thursday night with strong winds

By Thursday evening the winds will pick up. We could see gusts in excess of 30mph. This sort of strong wind could lead to some coastal flooding, especially along the Big Bend region of north Florida. Additionally, isolated power fluctuations along the Florida coast can’t be ruled out with gusts that high, again, especially along Florida’s north coast. Thunderstorms will be possible as the front approaches and then we turn cooler as the front sinks south on Friday. The system will be long gone by the weekend when sunshine returns and temperatures return to seasonable values in the low to mid 70′s.