First Alert Weather: Next storm comes Thursday night with strong winds

For the start of the workweek, sunny skies and cool temperatures will define the weather. Morning temperatures will be in the 40′s area-wide and highs in the low 70′s. Tomorrow will start a warming trend that will add a few degrees each day till we get near a high on 80 by Thursday. The warm-up will be accompanied by a surge in moisture and humidity and an increase in cloud cover. Still, we stay rain-free until Thursday.
By Thursday evening the winds will pick up. We could see gusts in excess of 30mph. This sort of strong wind could lead to some coastal flooding, especially along the Big Bend region of north Florida. Additionally, isolated power fluctuations along the Florida coast can’t be ruled out with gusts that high, again, especially along Florida’s north coast. Thunderstorms will be possible as the front approaches and then we turn cooler as the front sinks south on Friday. The system will be long gone by the weekend when sunshine returns and temperatures return to seasonable values in the low to mid 70′s.