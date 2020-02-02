UNC, Fla St. meet in conference play

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida State's Devin Vassell has averaged 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Trent Forrest has put up 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 15.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while Armando Bacot has put up 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVIN: Vassell has connected on 44.3 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 16 over his last three games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.