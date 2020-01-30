A Sunny, Breezy Cooler Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a rocking Gulf this evening, and higher water at area beaches. Surf’s up, dude. Onshore winds are making it so with wave heights 4 to 6 feet. There is a Small Craft Advisory through Sunday morning, and a Rip Tide Advisory through midnight Sunday. We can expect gusts of up to 22mph in the coastal areas. 11mph to 14mph sustained NE winds becoming NW later Sunday.
Speaking of Sunday we are looking at a high of 64. Sunny, clear, breezy, but not as much as the overnight as we expect an average viewing area low of 52 degrees. Windbreaker weather for sure. We will see a little bit of everything this week with a clear Sunday and Monday. A mostly cloudy Tuesday, Wednesday, and to round out the work week a cold front entering, exiting our area bringing with it likely thunderstorms, certainly rain, starting mid-afternoon Thursday well into Friday. The upside is it will be warmer in the mid'70′s. Saturday’s high expected at 71, and thankfully, sunny.
Really, for surfing it cannot get much better on the Suncoast...particularly Sunday morning. However, do watch out for rip currents.
