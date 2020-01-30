A Sunny, Breezy Cooler Sunday

Speaking of Sunday we are looking at a high of 64. Sunny, clear, breezy, but not as much as the overnight as we expect an average viewing area low of 52 degrees. Windbreaker weather for sure. We will see a little bit of everything this week with a clear Sunday and Monday. A mostly cloudy Tuesday, Wednesday, and to round out the work week a cold front entering, exiting our area bringing with it likely thunderstorms, certainly rain, starting mid-afternoon Thursday well into Friday. The upside is it will be warmer in the mid'70′s. Saturday’s high expected at 71, and thankfully, sunny.