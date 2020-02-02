Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.