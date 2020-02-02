3 family members die in Florida hit and run; driver sought

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida law enforcement is searching for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and plowed into a car, killing a Clearwater couple and their teenage son.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened late Saturday in Palm Harbor, north of St. Petersburg.
A 2010 Nissan Versa containing Bruce and Lisa Johnson and their 18-year-old son, Glenworth, turned left onto a road and was struck from behind by a 2013 Buick Lacrosse that had run the light.
The Johnsons died at the scene. None wore seat belts. The Buick’s driver and passenger ran from the scene, leaving it behind.
